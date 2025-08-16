Trump Holds Calls With Zelenskyy, NATO Leaders After Summit With Putin Ends Without Deal

Trump also hinted that the talks touched on potential land swaps and security guarantees for Ukraine. | Image: AP/Reuters

US President Donald Trump held a lengthy phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and subsequently spoke with NATO leaders following his closely watched summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, the White House confirmed.

Trump made the calls while flying back to Washington, landing at Joint Base Andrews early Saturday morning.

According to European Commission officials, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen joined the discussion, along with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, French President Emmanuel Macron, and leaders from Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy, and Britain.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid, citing a source, said Trump spoke for more than an hour and a half with Zelenskyy and European leaders. Zelenskyy later announced that he would travel to Washington on Monday for further discussions.

The calls came after Trump’s high-stakes summit with Putin, which, despite raising expectations, yielded no concrete agreement to resolve or pause Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Both Trump and Putin described the nearly three-hour meeting as “productive,” but they offered no details and declined to take questions.

What Trump And Putin Said After Meeting?

Trump, standing before a backdrop reading “Pursuing Peace”, told reporters, “We’ve made some headway. There’s no deal until there’s a deal.”

Putin also spoke of an “understanding” but warned European countries not to disrupt what he called “nascent progress”.

After the talks, Trump said on Fox News that Zelenskyy might now have to “get it done” while hinting that European nations would also need to play a bigger role. He confirmed that he had held a “lengthy call” with Zelenskyy and later spoke with NATO leaders to brief them on the discussions.

The summit had raised hopes of progress toward a ceasefire in what has become Europe’s deadliest war in 80 years.

Trump had campaigned on ending the war quickly, but on Friday admitted the task was proving more difficult than expected.

He said he and Putin discussed possible land swaps and security guarantees, but stressed, “Ukraine has to agree to it. Maybe they’ll say no.”

Putin, meanwhile, repeated Russia’s long-standing position that what Moscow calls the “root causes” of the conflict must be addressed, signalling that the Kremlin remains reluctant to agree to a straightforward ceasefire.

He did not indicate being ready to meet Zelenskyy, despite Trump suggesting that a three-way meeting could soon take place.

Ukraine Was Not Invited

Zelenskyy, who was not invited to the Alaska summit, has ruled out handing over territory to Moscow and insists on US-backed security guarantees. Ahead of the meeting, he had urged the talks to open the path to a “just peace”.

Even as Trump and Putin met, fighting raged on. Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched 85 drones overnight, while Kyiv shot down 61 of them. Russian officials also reported Ukrainian drone attacks on their border regions.

The summit ended in contrast to its grand opening, where Trump greeted Putin on a red carpet at a US Air Force base. Putin, wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, left Alaska without facing questions from reporters.

Trump, however, suggested the dialogue would continue. “We’ll speak to you very soon and probably see you again very soon,” he told Putin, who replied with a smile, “Next time in Moscow.”