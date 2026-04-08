'TACO Moment': Trump Faces Global Trolling After Dramatic Iran Ceasefire U-Turn | WATCH

U.S. President Donald Trump is facing a wave of social media ridicule and diplomatic trolling following his sudden decision to suspend a threatened military strike on Iran in favour of a two-week ceasefire.

This comes just hours after the President warned that a "whole civilisation will die" if Tehran did not meet his 8:00 PM Tuesday deadline.

The "Strait" Talk Backfires

The trolling campaign was directed by Iranian diplomatic missions globally, which utilised biting humour to deflate the President’s high-stakes ultimatum.

The most viral exchange occurred after Trump issued an expletive-laden demand on Truth Social and X for Iran to "Open the F****** Strait [of Hormuz]" or face "Hell."

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In a deadpan response that garnered millions of impressions, the Iranian Embassy in Zimbabwe posted: "We've lost the keys."

The joke was quickly picked up by other missions; the Iranian Embassy in South Africa chimed in, telling Zimbabwe, "Shh… the key's under the flowerpot."

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Meanwhile, the mission in New Delhi shared a caricature of Trump as a "sore loser brat," telling the President to "get a grip."

"Power Plant Day" Cancelled

Users have seized on the President's naming of the proposed strike date as "Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one."

On social media, hashtags like #BridgeDayCancelled and #WhereAreTheKeys began trending globally.

"The transition from threatening a 'civilizational ending' to agreeing to a Pakistan-mediated pause in less than two hours is classic Trumpian whiplash," noted one user wrote. "But this time, the world isn't just watching in fear—they’re laughing."

Diplomatic Memes

The Iranian Embassy in Moscow shared an illustration depicting Trump as a delusional Don Quixote charging at a windmill, while his aide shouts, "Boss, it’s just a windmill!"

Despite the online backlash, the White House has defended the President’s "maximum pressure" tactics, claiming that the threat of force is precisely what led to the ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.