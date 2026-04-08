'TACO Moment': Trump Faces Global Trolling After Dramatic Iran Ceasefire U-Turn | WATCH
Donald Trump is facing global trolling after a sudden U-turn on the Iran ceasefire, announced just before a strike deadline. The dramatic shift, coupled with conflicting claims and online reactions, has sparked debate over strategy, diplomacy, and credibility in the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
- World News
- 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump is facing a wave of social media ridicule and diplomatic trolling following his sudden decision to suspend a threatened military strike on Iran in favour of a two-week ceasefire.
This comes just hours after the President warned that a "whole civilisation will die" if Tehran did not meet his 8:00 PM Tuesday deadline.
The "Strait" Talk Backfires
The trolling campaign was directed by Iranian diplomatic missions globally, which utilised biting humour to deflate the President’s high-stakes ultimatum.
The most viral exchange occurred after Trump issued an expletive-laden demand on Truth Social and X for Iran to "Open the F****** Strait [of Hormuz]" or face "Hell."
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In a deadpan response that garnered millions of impressions, the Iranian Embassy in Zimbabwe posted: "We've lost the keys."
The joke was quickly picked up by other missions; the Iranian Embassy in South Africa chimed in, telling Zimbabwe, "Shh… the key's under the flowerpot."
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Meanwhile, the mission in New Delhi shared a caricature of Trump as a "sore loser brat," telling the President to "get a grip."
"Power Plant Day" Cancelled
Users have seized on the President's naming of the proposed strike date as "Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one."
On social media, hashtags like #BridgeDayCancelled and #WhereAreTheKeys began trending globally.
"The transition from threatening a 'civilizational ending' to agreeing to a Pakistan-mediated pause in less than two hours is classic Trumpian whiplash," noted one user wrote. "But this time, the world isn't just watching in fear—they’re laughing."
Diplomatic Memes
The Iranian Embassy in Moscow shared an illustration depicting Trump as a delusional Don Quixote charging at a windmill, while his aide shouts, "Boss, it’s just a windmill!"
Despite the online backlash, the White House has defended the President’s "maximum pressure" tactics, claiming that the threat of force is precisely what led to the ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump himself took to social media on Wednesday morning to declare a historic win, though his claims were met with a fresh barrage of "18+" warning graphics and "lost key" emojis from users worldwide.