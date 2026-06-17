Trump Issues Sharp Ultimatum from G7: Iran Must Sign Friday’s Ceasefire MoU or Face Renewed U.S. Airstrikes

Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian, US President Donald Trump issued a fierce ultimatum to Tehran, warning that the United States is prepared to resume military airstrikes if Iran fails to adhere to the newly finalized Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The high-stakes warning came during a highly anticipated meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, where the two leaders sat side by side to discuss global energy markets, trade, and regional security.

A Blunt Warning From the G7

While an interim peace agreement is scheduled to be officially signed this Friday, June 19, in Geneva, Switzerland, President Trump made it clear that Washington's patience is strictly conditional. Dismissing Tehran's maritime capabilities following more than 100 days of intense conflict and a US naval blockade, Trump adopted a fiercely combative tone when describing the stakes of the upcoming summit.

"If Iran doesn't agree and sign the MoU, we hit them again," Trump told reporters during his session with Modi. "They have no navy. They are so ready to make the deal."

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The comments reflect the Trump administration’s "maximum pressure" framework, even as diplomats finalize the 14-point tentative peace pact aimed at ending hostilities across West Asia and permanently reopening the heavily disrupted Strait of Hormuz.

Modi Raises Concerns Over Seafarer Safety

Seated next to Trump during the G7 outreach session, Prime Minister Modi welcomed the progress toward a ceasefire but used the platform to highlight the heavy toll the conflict has taken on global trade and Indian citizens. The issue hits close to home for New Delhi, following a recent US-Iran military flare-up in the Gulf that resulted in the tragic deaths of three Indian sailors.

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“It is our responsibility to protect seafarers who connect all countries through maritime trade,” Modi stated, stressing that freedom of navigation must be fully restored. He added that the conflict has severely damaged the global economy and caused immense loss of life and property to friendly nations in West Asia.