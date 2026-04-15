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Trump Lashes Out at Meloni Calling Her 'Unacceptable' for Criticising His Remarks Against Pope Leo

The tension began when Meloni issued a formal critique of Trump’s recent rhetoric, describing his remarks toward the Holy Father as completely unacceptable.

Avipsha Sengupta
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Donald Trump and Giorgia Meloni
Donald Trump and Giorgia Meloni | Image: ANI

A major rift has emerged between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Donald Trump, following a series of pointed public exchanges regarding the Vatican and international security. The tension began when Meloni issued a formal critique of Trump’s recent rhetoric, describing his remarks toward the Holy Father as completely unacceptable. The Prime Minister’s defense of the Pope signaled a significant departure from the typically cordial relationship seen between the two leaders in the past.

The response from the former president was swift and personal. Trump dismissed Meloni’s criticism by turning the label back on her, declaring that the Prime Minister is "the one who is unacceptable." He further escalated the confrontation by questioning her commitment to Italian national security, specifically regarding the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran.

Trump claimed that Meloni remains indifferent to the prospect of Iran acquiring nuclear weapons, suggesting such a development could lead to the destruction of Italy in a matter of minutes. 

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Also Read: Trump Targets Pope Leo Again, Says 'Unacceptable' For Iran To Go Nuclear

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Avipsha Sengupta
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