Trump Launches The Finally Awaited US ‘Gold Card’- Here’s All You Need To Know

United States: US President Donald Trump has launched a new immigration card called the “Gold Card.” This special card offers a fast and easy way for rich people to become US citizens.



The official website, trumpcard.gov, is now live. People can visit the site and join the waiting list. On his social media, Trump called it “a beautiful road to the greatest country and market anywhere in the world.”

The Gold Card has Trump’s name, photo, and signature in gold. It has already gained attention, especially from wealthy people in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Who Can Apply and How?

The website does not say much about who can apply, except that they must invest $5 million. This is different from the EB-5 visa program, which needs $800,000 to $1.05 million in job-creating projects.



People from eight world regions- Asia (including the Middle East), Europe, Africa, Oceania, North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean, can show interest by filling out a short form on the site.



Applicants need to declare why they want the card (personal use, for a spouse, family, or other reason) and verify their identity through a one-time password. After applying, the message says: “Your Journey Begins. You’ll be the first to hear when access opens.”



Will This Impact The US Economy?



Experts say this plan could bring a lot of money into the US if rich people decide to invest. However, some immigration lawyers have warned that it could face legal problems if it skips Congress or other visa rules.

“It’s not just a visa- it’s a message to the world that America is open for the wealthy,” said Ellen Michaels, an immigration expert in Washington D.C.



Is US Citizenship Now For Sale?



The launch of the Gold Card has started a big debate in the US and around the world. Many people believe this move is President Trump’s way of fixing the problems with the older EB-5 visa program, which has been slow and hit by fraud cases.

But not everyone is happy. Critics say the Gold Card could allow the rich to skip the normal immigration process. They worry that the plan puts a price tag on US citizenship and may lower the checks needed to protect the system.

Supporters, however, think it’s a smart way to bring fresh money and skills into the country. “Wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card,” Trump said back in February 2025. “They’ll be wealthy, and they’ll be successful, and they’ll be spending a lot of money, and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people.” he added.