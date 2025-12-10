Trump Makes Another Big Peace Claim, Says He Ended Eight Wars in 10 Months

US President Donald Trump has made a sweeping new claim about his foreign‑policy achievements, saying he helped stop or ease eight international conflicts within a span of ten months. Speaking at an event, Trump listed several global flashpoints and suggested that his personal intervention played a decisive role in calming tensions.

According to Trump, the conflicts he “ended” included tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and even a dispute between Cambodia and Thailand. He said some of these confrontations were not widely known to the public, but insisted he had stepped in to prevent escalation.

Trump added that he could stop renewed tensions between Thailand and Cambodia with “a phone call,” describing it as an example of what he called “peace through strength.” He argued that only strong leadership could prevent wars and maintain global stability.

During the same speech, Trump also repeated his criticism of certain educational programs in the United States. He said his administration had cut federal funding for schools promoting what he described as “critical race theory or transgender insanity,” adding that taxpayer money would not support such initiatives.

Trump has frequently promoted his foreign‑policy record, often repeating claims that he helped defuse global tensions or prevent wars. He has also asserted that he played a role in easing India–Pakistan tensions- a claim that remains debated among regional experts, given the long and complex history between the two countries.

Trump recently received FIFA’s newly created Peace Prize, presented during the draw for the 2026 men’s football World Cup. He has also openly campaigned for a Nobel Peace Prize in the past, arguing that his diplomatic efforts deserved greater international recognition.