Trump May Skip G20 Summit in South Africa Over Policy Disputes

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said he may not attend the upcoming G20 leaders’ summit scheduled to take place in South Africa in November. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, Trump said he might send someone else to represent the United States.

"I think maybe I'll send somebody else because I've had a lot of problems with South Africa. They have some very bad policies," Trump said.

US-South Africa Relations Strained

Trump’s comments highlight growing tensions between Washington and Pretoria. In recent months, the US has criticized several of South Africa’s domestic and foreign policies, including its economic reforms and international legal actions.

Earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order cutting US financial assistance to South Africa. He has also publicly disagreed with President Cyril Ramaphosa over land reform policies, even repeating false claims about the seizure of white-owned land and so-called "white genocide."

Dispute Over Gaza War Case Adds to Strain

A key source of tension is South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), where it accused Israel of genocide in Gaza. The United States, a strong ally of Israel, has strongly opposed the move.

Trump, along with former President Joe Biden’s administration, has expressed concern about the case. Earlier this year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio boycotted a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in South Africa over the same issue.

Ramaphosa Invites Trump, Hopes for Dialogue

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited Trump to attend the summit and expressed hope for constructive dialogue. He has dismissed U.S. concerns about land policies, saying the government will not engage in arbitrary confiscation and is focused on fair economic reform.