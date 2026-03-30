‘Trump Must Go Now': Millions Rally Against US President As ‘No Kings’ Protests Sweep US And Europe

San Francisco: Demonstrators in US and Europe are taking to streets to protest against American President's policies, including the Iran war and the aggressive deportation efforts. Expressing their dissatisfaction at Trump's administration, protesters carried banners reading, 'Trump Must Go Now', voicing their wish for a leadership change in America.

In a striking spectacle, thousands of people gathered at Ocean Beach, San Francisco, and formed a human banner, reading "Trump Must Go Now," that spanned 600 feet wide across the beach.

Meanwhile, seven million Americans took to the streets on Sunday in a protest being labelled as one of the largest demonstrations in American history.

Trump's aggressive campaign against the Middle Eastern country has stirred up trouble for him at home since the war has created tremendous economic and political challenges for his government.

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Americans have laid down their lives fighting the war in Middle East, raising significant questions among the American public regarding the strategic justification and necessity of these sacrifices.