'Hands Off Iran!': New Yorkers Rally Against US-Israel Military Strikes on Iran Amid War Outrage
Hundreds of protesters gathered in New York City to condemn the U.S. and Israel military strikes on Iran, holding banners reading “Trump Must Go Now” and “Stop the War on Iran” as critics called the attacks illegal and urged the government to rethink its Middle East policy.
New York: Hundreds of New Yorkers took to the streets on Times Square to stage a protest against US President Donald Trump after the United States of America and Israel launched a joint operation against Iran on Saturday. People were seen marching with banners reading, “Hands Off Iran”, "Trump Must Go Now", "Stop The War on Iran" and "No Regime Change War".
The protesters urged the government to spend money on education and other national priorities, instead of on war.
