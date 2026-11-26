Washington: United States President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte have called on Russia to refrain from making any moves "that intentionally or unintentionally expand the war" against Ukraine.

The declaration came after Trump and Rutte met at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Thanksgiving Eve for what was described as an "outstanding meeting".

Even so, Russia hit Kyiv with ballistic missiles overnight, according to the mayor of the Ukrainian capital.

"The meeting was very impactful, with the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Iran being the primary subjects, as well as all of the record-setting achievements that we have made together at the summits in The Hague and at Ankara," Trump and Rutte said in a joint statement.

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"We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally or unintentionally expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible," the statement added. "Lastly, we talked about the importance of continuing to expand defence spending and investment in our industrial base, both in the United States and across NATO."

On Thursday, Trump said on Truth Social that "during my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly."

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Ukraine Races to Repair Power Grid and Bolster Air Defenses

Ukrainian intelligence indicates that Moscow is “completing preparations for a new massive strike,” Zelenskyy said on social media.

Russian missile and drone attacks have battered Ukraine’s power grid, killed civilians and choked the economy since the invasion.

“The Russians continue to target substations, overhead power lines, and the entire power grid,” Zelenskyy added, in an onslaught that Kyiv says aims to deprive civilians of light, heating and running water as the winter approaches.

Ukraine is pushing its partners to provide more air defense supplies, Zelenskyy said, especially interceptors for U.S.-made Patriot systems that can stop Russia’s ballistic missiles but have been in short supply since the Iran war.

Crews are working to restore electricity in six Ukrainian regions after Russia launched ballistic missiles and 113 drones overnight, Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine’s air force reported hits at 20 locations. The strikes hit an apartment building and damaged a hospital, a sports facility, businesses and a gas station, officials said.

Italy's Meloni Warns Against Spread of War

Ukraine has used its domestically produced long-range weapons to hit back at targets in Russia, and it also struck a Russian naval vessel docked at a port in Libya with sea drones last weekend.

That attack suggested the war is expanding beyond Ukraine, alarming some European leaders.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said Thursday that she supported Ukraine’s fight against Russia but that the war “should not and cannot be expanded to the Mediterranean.”

“I think that we must be very clear about this, that we must be, as we have been in recent days as well, clear with our Ukrainian friends and we must also be clear with our partners,” Meloni said at a European Union summit in Brussels.

Trump said in another post about the war that Ukrainian and Russian forces alike should avoid “any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the War.”

Ukraine Says It Struck a Russian Airfield

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian military airfield and an oil pumping facility in two overnight attacks, Ukraine’s General Staff said Thursday.

A Ukrainian drone strike on a parking lot in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region killed five people and wounded three, Moscow-installed officials said.

In Russia’s Krasnodar region, a drone attack wounded four people and damaged four apartment buildings, local officials said.