Trump, Netanyahu, And Xi Jinping Feature In TIME’s ‘100 Most Influential People’ List; 3 Indians Make The Cut

New Delhi: TIME Magazine released its annual ‘100 Most Influential People’ list for 2026 on Wednesday, highlighting the figures shaping the current global landscape.

This year’s prestigious selection features a diverse range of leaders and newsmakers, including Pope Leo, US President Donald Trump, and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, among others.

Netanyahu, Rubio also feature

The list included other global leaders like Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Canadian leader Canada Mark Carney, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Japan's first woman Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The list also highlights rising political stars from South Asia, specifically Nepal’s Prime Minister Balen Shah and Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, both of whom earned a spot for their significant regional impact.

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3 Indians in Top 100

Representing India on the 2026 list are three standout figures across different industries including Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai for his leadership in tech, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor for his impact on global cinema, and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna for his contributions to the culinary world, as per reports.

The annual list includes global pioneers, leaders, and titans to artists, innovators, and icons.

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Writing of Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalizes…He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity. Globally, actors like Ranbir become important cultural bridges."

“Ranbir isn’t just a movie star- he’s a storyteller talking to a global audience and telling them stories of a fabled, mythical country where epics like The Ramayana have inspired other civilizations and cultures,” he added.

On the Google CEO, the TIME wrote, “Even though Google is 27 years old, Pichai’s leadership has emphasized startup-like nimbleness, launching innovative AI products- like Nano Banana, Google AI Studio, Notebook LM, Gemini CLI, and Antigravity, not directly tied to its core ad businesses.”

For Vikas Khanna, TIME emphasised his ability to connect with people from every walk of life, using food as a universal language.