Donald Trump Nixed Elon Musk's Pentagon Briefing on China, says Report

A secret Pentagon briefing planned for Elon Musk was abruptly canceled after it was leaked to the press — and President Trump himself reportedly ordered the shutdown.

According to Axios, the briefing, which was to involve top-secret military planning in the event of conflict with China, had been scheduled for March 21. However, after details of the session appeared in the New York Times, the White House took swift action.

"What the f**k is Elon doing there? Make sure he doesn't go," Trump told aides, according to a top official quoted by Axios.

Although the official reason for the cancellation was not publicly stated at the time, it has now emerged that concerns about Musk's business ties with China played a key role. “POTUS still very much loves Elon, but there are some red lines,” the official added. “Elon has a lot of business in China and he has good relations there, and this briefing just wasn't the right thing.”

Musk’s Access Sparks Concern

While Musk still attended a modified Pentagon briefing with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on March 21, China was notably left out of the discussion. In a comment to reporters, Trump said, “I certainly wouldn't want, you know — Elon has businesses in China, and he would be susceptible, perhaps, to that.”

The day before, Trump had taken to Truth Social to deny the report. “They said, incorrectly, that Elon Musk is going to the Pentagon tomorrow to be briefed on any potential ‘war with China,’” he posted. “How ridiculous? China will not even be mentioned or discussed... Anyway, the story is completely untrue!!!”

However, by the time that post appeared, the original plan for the China-related briefing had already been changed.

Fallout at the Pentagon

In the aftermath, two senior Pentagon officials — Dan Caldwell and Darin Selnick — were suspended as part of the internal investigation into who leaked the classified information. Both were placed on leave and escorted from the Pentagon premises, Politico reported.