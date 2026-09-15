Trump 'Not Happy' with Google's Finland AI Plan, Urges Tech Giant to 'Rethink'

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump on Monday urged tech giant Google to rethink plans for a massive artificial intelligence investment in Finland, criticising domestic regulatory hurdles while resisting strict oversight proposals within the United States. "Google has recently stated that they want to build a massive Plant in Finland, all because they are finding permitting too difficult in the United States. I am not happy about this, and want them to change their thinking," Trump said on social media.

The US leader further stated: “AI, and Data Centers, will be the Greatest Economic Development Engine in History — Bigger than Oil, Gold, Diamonds, or even the Internet. It will not be stopped by brilliantly run Destructive Forces during the Term of President DONALD J. TRUMP!”

According to The Wall Street Journal, Google announced last week that it would allocate at least USD 15 billion towards data centres and digital architecture to drive its artificial intelligence ambitions in Finland, marking what the prominent technology enterprise described as its single largest capital commitment across Europe.

The financial undertaking highlights the multinational corporation's strategy to expand operations abroad to meet escalating demand for advanced intelligence systems. Google presently maintains a facility in Hamina along Finland’s southern coast, established inside a converted former paper mill originally acquired in 2009.

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The Wall Street Journal noted that the announced funding encompasses fresh capital deployments at that location and alternative sites to cultivate digital infrastructure capable of powering platforms such as Gemini, Search, Maps, and YouTube. Alongside its server build-out, the technology firm confirmed plans to fund supplementary energy capacity, grid enhancements, and affordability initiatives.

The initiative represents a diplomatic victory for Finnish President Alexander Stubb, a European statesman who has developed an unexpected rapport with President Trump. During the initial construction phase, the project is anticipated to inject billions of currency units into Finland's economy and sustain over 37,000 positions, while long-term operations are projected to maintain 7,000 jobs.

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Additionally, The Wall Street Journal reported that the enterprise finalised power-purchase agreements with domestic onshore wind suppliers alongside a fresh battery installation linked to Finland’s grid to assist with load balancing and price stability. Fortum's shares surged more than 8 per cent after the Nordic utility group disclosed it signed a 22-year supply pact enabling the extension of its Loviisa nuclear facility.

Under that accord, Google will purchase 50 per cent of the station’s output spanning 2030 through 2049. In a separate segment of his digital broadcast, the US President dismissed apprehensions regarding artificial intelligence threatening humanity as a fabricated narrative, following industry executives calling for development pauses.