Trump Officials Say Confrontational Letter to Harvard Was Sent by Mistake

It has now emerged that the strongly worded letter sent to Harvard University demanding policy changes in exchange for continued federal funding was sent by mistake. This information is based on a new New York Times report.

The letter, dated April 11 and sent by the White House’s task force on antisemitism, led to intense protests and a public standoff between Harvard and the administration. However, officials have now claimed the letter was “unauthorized.”

Letter Sent in Error?

According to three sources cited by The New York Times, an official informed Harvard that the letter should not have been sent. It was reportedly issued by Sean Keveney, the acting general counsel at the Department of Health and Human Services and a member of the antisemitism task force.

Keveney could not be reached for comment, the Times noted. It remains unclear why or how the letter was mistakenly sent, though internal sources said there were mixed accounts within the administration.

"Its content was authentic," the three sources said, "but there were differing accounts inside the administration of how it had been mishandled." Some White House officials felt the letter had been sent too early, while others believed it was only meant for internal review among task force members.

Harvard Caught Off Guard

The timing of the letter disrupted ongoing talks between Harvard and the White House task force. Harvard officials were reportedly hopeful about avoiding a confrontation, but the letter’s sweeping demands led them to believe a compromise was unlikely.

The letter required the university to hand over detailed records within 30 days. These included information on foreign gifts, and lists of researchers and faculty linked to foreign governments since 2010. It also demanded changes to Harvard’s hiring, admissions, and curriculum policies—prompting legal pushback from the university.

President Trump has ramped up criticism of elite universities, accusing them of spreading radical left ideology. On Tuesday, he criticized Harvard on his social media platform.

“Remember, Tax Exempt Status is totally contingent on acting in the PUBLIC INTEREST!” Trump wrote, questioning whether Harvard should remain tax-exempt if it continues promoting what he called “political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting ‘Sickness.’”

Harvard has responded firmly. University president Alan Garber released a statement declaring, “No government – regardless of which party is in power – should dictate what private universities can teach.” He added that Harvard will not comply with Trump’s demands, even if it means losing federal funding.

What Happens Next?