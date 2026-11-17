Manila: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed four key outcomes of the Quad leaders' meeting in Manila, covering economic cooperation, artificial intelligence, maritime security and cybersecurity, as leaders of India, the United States, Japan and Australia gathered for the high-level engagement.

The four outcomes include the Quad Business Leaders' Forum, Super Intelligence Accelerator, Maritime Intelligence Sharing Corporation and Quad cybersecurity intelligence-sharing cooperation.

Addressing the leaders, Trump highlighted the growing importance of the four-nation grouping and announced initiatives to strengthen commercial ties, advance superintelligence and enhance maritime cooperation.

Highlighting their strategic importance, he described the four countries as "the four corners of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific", adding that they coordinated closely on regional security, economic security and diplomacy.

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On economic cooperation, Trump announced plans to convene the first-ever Quad Business Leaders' Forum next year to strengthen commercial engagement among the four countries.

"Next year, we will convene the first-ever Quad business leaders forum to bring our economic cooperation to entirely new heights," he said.

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He also highlighted cooperation on critical minerals, saying the four countries had made several important new deals to secure supply chains and prevent their vulnerability to coercion by individual foreign suppliers.

"We've also made several important new critical mineral deals to secure our supply chains and ensure that none of our nations is vulnerable to coercion by any single foreign supplier," Trump said.

On emerging technologies, Trump described superintelligence (SI) as the "greatest opportunity for economic growth since the Industrial Revolution" and announced the launch of a new Quad SI Accelerator.

"The Quad nations have partnered to launch a new Quad SI accelerator, and we're also spending more than $85 million to expand access to trusted SI ecosystems across the Indo-Pacific, and it's working out amazingly well," he said.

Emphasising the importance of cooperation in the sector, Trump said, "We want to ensure that the future of this critical technology is dominated by nations that share our values and our common interests. We want to make sure that it turns out to be as good as it can be."

On maritime security, the Quad is expected to advance the Maritime Intelligence Sharing Corporation to strengthen maritime domain awareness and surveillance across the Indo-Pacific.

Trump referred to the 30th annual Malabar joint naval exercises recently conducted by the Quad nations near Japan, where their sailors completed anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare drills.

"Today, anti-submarine is very important, and we've been doing the anti-surface warfare for a long time, but anti-submarine has become more and more important," he said.

Announcing a further defence initiative, Trump said, "Today, we're also announcing that the Quad will conduct an exercise featuring our maritime patrol aircraft as we continue to protect peace through strength."

The fourth outcome focuses on Quad cybersecurity intelligence-sharing, with the four countries expected to deepen cooperation in sharing intelligence to address cyber threats and vulnerabilities affecting critical infrastructure and digital networks.

Trump said the Quad countries maintained close coordination on security and diplomacy, adding that communication between the leaders remained open.

"The three countries that we deal with, we talk a lot. When they have a problem, when they have difficulty, when they want to tell me something, my phone is always open, and the Oval Office is always open to you, and you know that," he said.

Trump thanked the participating leaders and said he looked forward to further discussions.

"I want to thank the distinguished leaders here today for joining the meeting, and I look forward to an excellent discussion. We'll be talking about a lot of things throughout the night," he said.