Trump Pauses Iran Strikes After 13 Days, Signals Diplomatic Push As Hormuz Talks Gather Pace

Washington: In a significant shift in the ongoing US-Iran conflict, US President Donald Trump has ordered a temporary halt to American military strikes on Iran after 13 consecutive days of air operations, signalling a renewed push for diplomacy even as the US military remains on standby for any escalation.

The decision came hours after an Omani delegation arrived in Tehran for high-level negotiations aimed at reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route. According to reports, the talks have shown progress, with mediators hoping a breakthrough agreement could be reached over the weekend.

Despite the pause in strikes, the Pentagon continues to prepare contingency plans for large-scale military operations. US forces remain in a high state of readiness and can resume attacks at short notice if directed by President Trump.

For nearly two weeks, military commanders had presented daily strike plans to the President, which were routinely approved and executed. On Friday, however, Trump withheld authorisation, marking the first break in the campaign since it began.

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Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the United States still has the capability to intensify military action but insisted diplomacy remains the preferred course.

"We're talking to the Iranians right now. I think they're getting more and more serious as the days go by. We're locked and loaded and ready to go, but we're talking to them," Trump said. Later, he acknowledged Iran may not yet be ready for a deal but maintained that Washington was willing to continue negotiations.

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The operational pause reportedly caught Israel by surprise. Israeli security officials had expected another wave of US strikes and had prepared for possible Iranian retaliation. The Israeli government was informed only later that Trump had decided against approving further attacks for the day.

Iran also acknowledged the lull in fighting. Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour posted on X that "Iran had a peaceful night," while US Central Command (CENTCOM), which had issued daily updates on operations over the previous 13 days, did not announce any fresh offensive action.

The diplomatic effort centres on easing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly a fifth of the world's oil supply passes. According to officials involved in mediation, both Washington and Tehran are exploring arrangements that would allow shipping through the waterway with fewer restrictions, reducing the risk of further disruption to global energy markets.

However, the broader regional crisis remains far from over. The conflict has expanded beyond the Gulf, with Iran-backed Houthi rebels launching attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure in the Red Sea region, while the US continues enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports. Regional powers remain on high alert amid fears that any collapse in diplomacy could quickly trigger another round of military escalation.