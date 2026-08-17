'Trump Planning to Use Nuclear Weapons on Iran,' Claims Ex-US Congresswoman

Washington: Former US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has alleged that senior officials at the White House are holding strategy meetings regarding the potential deployment of nuclear weapons against Iran.

Taking to social media platform X on Sunday, Greene asserted that the high-level discussions were "real" and accused the Trump administration of lowering the threshold for nuclear action. However, she did not provide evidence or documents, nor did she identify specific officials involved in the alleged discussions.

Greene further claimed that the administration is disregarding internal US intelligence assessments which, according to her, indicate Iran is not on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon. She argued that Washington is instead being influenced by warnings originating from Israel.

Warning of dire global consequences, Greene stated that any US decision to deploy nuclear weapons against Iran could trigger a much wider conflict, resulting in massive casualties and severe economic strain.

Advertisement

"Trump promised no more foreign wars," she wrote, arguing that an escalation could instead result in a major global conflict.

The White House has not immediately offered a comment regarding Greene's claims.

Furthermore, there has been no public confirmation from the US government or defence officials that Washington has altered its nuclear posture or is actively preparing nuclear strikes against Iran.

Advertisement

Greene's statements come amid heightened military friction between Washington and Tehran following months of confrontation and stalled diplomatic engagements.

The US has maintained pressure on Iran while asserting control over key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz. Conversely, Iran has rejected Washington's stance and continued to issue threats against US military assets in the region.

Iranian Army Chief Amir Hatami also announced a reward for the capture or killing of US soldiers, further escalating the rhetoric between the two sides.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a lasting agreement over Iran's nuclear programme have so far failed to produce a breakthrough.

Greene has previously voiced opposition to the Trump administration's foreign policy choices concerning Iran, despite maintaining overall support for the President.

Following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, she accused the administration of abandoning campaign commitments to avoid overseas engagements and regime-change operations.

Her latest remarks once again put her at odds with executive foreign policy decisions, even as she continues to align herself as a supporter of Donald Trump.