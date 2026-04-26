Trump Praises Secret Service After Shooter Apprehended at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) praised the swift response of the Secret Service and law enforcement agencies following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, stating that the suspect has been apprehended. In a post on Truth Social, Trump hailed the authorities for their prompt and courageous action, stating that the decision on whether to resume the event would be taken by law enforcement officials.

He said, "Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we'll just, plain, have to do it again. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

ANI Reporter Reena Bhardwaj, who was present at the dinner, described the tense moments that unfolded inside the ballroom and stated that after the POTUS was ushered out, his Cabinet members were subsequently escorted safely from the venue. She further mentioned that chaos erupted shortly after a loud noise was heard, initially mistaken for the sound of clattering dishes. However, within seconds, panic spread as staff members rushed to find cover, indicating that the situation was serious.

"Just minutes ago, chaos erupted here in the ballroom at the Hilton in Washington. What I witnessed first-hand was a loud sound first. To my mind, it was probably clattering dishes. But within seconds, I saw the servers rushing in with their trays and trying to find a secure place to keep themselves safe. That's when I thought that something was not right. The entire table took cover under the table... When I knew that it was safe now to get up, what I witnessed was security agents on the stage with long guns... The POTUS had been ushered out. One by one, all his cabinet members, including Scott Bessent, Kash Patel, Pete Hegseth, Witkoff, were all ushered out... The program is supposed to resume shortly, that's what has been announced, but we still don't have anything from the association."

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Chaos broke out on Saturday evening after suspected gunshots were reportedly fired in the lobby of the Washington Hilton, leading to the evacuation of US President Donald Trump and other senior officials from the White House Correspondents' Dinner. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, along with Vice President JD Vance were immediately evacuated from the ballroom by tactical teams and moved to a secure location.