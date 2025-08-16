Trump Pushes For Peace Deal In Ukraine After Alaska Summit; NATO And EU Leaders Back Security Guarantees

US President Donald Trump described his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska as “very successful”, saying that all sides agreed the only way to end the war in Ukraine is through a peace agreement, not just a temporary ceasefire.

“It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a peace agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere ceasefire agreement, which often does not hold up,” Trump said.

He added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the White House on Monday, after which a meeting with President Putin could be scheduled.

European Leaders Welcomed Trump's Effort

European leaders welcomed Trump’s efforts. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen thanked the US President, stressing that the EU is working “closely with President Zelenskyy and the United States to reach a just and lasting peace” and highlighting the need for strong security guarantees to protect Ukraine and Europe.

In a joint statement, EU and NATO leaders, including President Macron, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Starmer, and others, backed Trump’s push to stop the war. They said they were ready to support a trilateral summit between Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders.

"As President Trump said, 'There's no deal until there's a deal,'" the statement noted. “We welcome President Trump’s statement that the US is prepared to give security guarantees. The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role.”

Ukraine Must Have Full Sovereignty

The European leaders made clear that Ukraine must have full sovereignty, with no restrictions on its armed forces or international partnerships. They also underlined that Russia cannot block Ukraine’s path to the EU or NATO.

Until a peace deal is reached, leaders said, sanctions and economic measures against Russia will remain in place. “Ukraine can count on our unwavering solidarity as we work towards a peace that safeguards Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests,” the joint statement said.