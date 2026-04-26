Trump Questioned 'Why Do You Think This Keeps Happening To You?' His 'Lincoln' Answer

Washington: US President Donald Trump has faced as many as three assassination attempts in the last three years, the latest being at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday.

This time, when Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked the president on his face, at the press conference soon after the shooting incident, Trump offered his two cents on assassinations and even had an Abraham Lincoln ring to it.

"Respectfully, why do you think this keeps happening to you?" Doocy asked Trump.

The Republican leader used this opportunity to compare himself with, arguably, the greatest of all historical leaders in America, Abraham Lincoln.

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"Well, you know, I've studied assassinations. And I must tell you the most impactful people, the people that do the most. You take a look at Abraham Lincoln….the people that make the biggest impact, they're the ones that they go after," Trump reportedly said.

"I hate to say I'm honoured by that, but I've done a lot. We've changed this country, and there are a lot of people who are not happy about that. So I think that's the answer," he added.

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‘Not A Basket Case’

Explaining how he copes with the danger that also comes wrapped up, along with his public life, he said, "I lead a pretty normal life, considering, you know, it's a dangerous life."

"A lot of other people, you know, you read stories where they become basket cases. To be honest, I'm not a basket case," he assured all those present at the press briefing.

The dinner was Trump's first time at the event since 2015. He did not attend it during his first term in office.

Trump Cancels Envoys' Islamabad Trip

In a sudden decision on Saturday, Donald Trump cancelled his son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff's trip to Pakistan, arguing there was no point "sitting around talking about nothing".

Trump said that Tehran's leadership is fractured and hence the meeting would only be a waste of time. However, the US president said that a revised proposal came through from Tehran minutes after his decision.

"They gave us a paper that should have been better and -- interestingly -- immediately, when I cancelled it, within 10 minutes, we got a new paper that was much better," he told reporters.