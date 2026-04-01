Trump Rejects Iran's 'Ceasefire' Plea Until Strait of Hormuz Is Fully Open, Threatens to Blast Iran ‘Back to the Stone Age’

Washington, D.C.: President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Iran’s new leadership has reached out to the United States seeking a ceasefire, describing the outreach as coming from a “much less radicalized and far more intelligent” president than his predecessors.

In the post, Trump stated, “Iran’s New Regime President, much less Radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE! We will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!!”

The statement comes amid ongoing U.S. military operations against Iran and a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments that has been disrupted by the conflict. Trump has repeatedly linked any potential de-escalation to the immediate reopening of the waterway, warning of escalated strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including power plants, oil facilities, and other targets, if demands are not met.

This latest message echoes earlier posts in which Trump referenced discussions with what he called a “new, and more reasonable, regime,” suggesting progress in indirect talks while maintaining a hard line on the strait. Iran’s current President Masoud Pezeshkian has publicly signaled readiness to end hostilities under certain conditions, though details of any direct request for a ceasefire remain unconfirmed beyond Trump’s account.

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The Strait of Hormuz has been a focal point of tensions, with its closure contributing to volatility in global energy markets. Trump has previously issued ultimatums tied to its reopening and criticized allies for not doing more to secure shipping lanes, at one point telling them they would need to “get your own oil.”

No immediate response from Iranian officials was available at the time of publication, and the White House has not issued an official statement elaborating on the Truth Social post. Observers note that while Trump’s tone remains characteristically blunt, it leaves room for negotiations if Iran moves to restore open access to the strait.

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