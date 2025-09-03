Trump Responds to 'Trump is Dead' Trend After Days Without Public Events

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump made his first public appearance in days, addressing growing speculation about his health after remaining absent from public events. Conservative commentator DC Draino also shared his two cents on this rumour, calling out what he described as “comical double standards”.

In a post, he noted, “Joe Biden would go multiple days at a time without any public appearances, and the media would say he’s ‘sharp’ and ‘top of his game’. Meanwhile he was wearing diapers and napping. President Trump puts in more public work hours than any other POTUS in US history, and the media freaks out if he disappears for 24 hours. Comical double standard.”

Talking to the Fox News reporter, Donald Trump blatantly denied seeing any such trend and said he wasn't aware that people were wondering if he had died. But, instead, he had heard that there were concerns about his health.

“I knew they were saying, like, ‘Is he OK? How is he feeling? What’s wrong?" Trump said, calling the speculation “fake news” and saying he “was very active over the weekend”.

Earlier, amidst all the rumours of Trump's declining health, he posted on Truth Social, saying he has "never felt better" in his life, replying to the post of commentator DC Draino.

He also posted a picture of him playing golf on Saturday, trying to dismiss the speculation; however, it was also termed "fake" by some social media users.

What's Behind The "Trump Is Dead" Trend On X?

The phrase grew in popularity after US VP JD Vance noted that unforeseen events could not be ruled out when asked, should a "terrible tragedy" strike, would he step into the role of Commander-in-Chief?

To this JD Vance added that if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days," he added. Vance's comments on the line of succession could have sparked the trend.

Recently, he was also seen with the bruising on the back of his right hand, to which the White House also confirmed that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which means veins in the legs can’t properly carry blood back to the heart, causing it to pool in the lower legs. It’s a fairly common condition for older adults.

As far as the bruising, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said it’s from “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin”, which Trump takes regularly to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.