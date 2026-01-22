Trump Rolls Out 'Board of Peace' in Davos, Pahalgam Attack Backer Pakistan Gets a Seat

Davos, Switzerland: United States President Donald Trump on Thursday launched his "Board of Peace," initially focused on cementing the Gaza ceasefire but which he said could assume a wider role that may concern other global powers, though he emphasized it would work in coordination with the United Nations.

Trump announced the initiative during his visit to Davos for an address at the World Economic Forum. The signing ceremony was attended by representatives of fewer than 20 countries.

“Congratulations, President Trump. The charter is now in full force, and the Board of Peace is now an official international organization,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at the ceremony.

Several countries have joined U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, while a few European nations have declined invitations. Many others have yet to respond.

Advertisement

Terror Sponsor Pakistan is “Board of Peace” Member

Notably, Pakistan has become a member after accepting Trump’s invitation. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the decision in a statement, pledging to play a "constructive" role.

“In response to the invitation extended to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif by the President of the United States, H.E. Donald J. Trump, Pakistan would like to announce its decision to join the Board of Peace (BoP) as part of its ongoing efforts to support the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan under the framework of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803,” the statement read.

Advertisement

“Pakistan also hopes that these efforts will lead to the realization of the right to self-determination of the people of Palestine, through a credible, time-bound political process, consistent with international legitimacy and relevant UN resolutions, resulting in the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” it added.

The irony is that Pakistan has secured a place on a board dedicated to peace initiatives, despite its history of allegedly supporting and funding terrorist activities against India, including the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, and the Delhi Red Fort blast on November 10, 2025.

The Pahalgam terror attack claimed the lives of 26 people. Initially, The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Islamist UN-designated terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack only to retract its statement later.

India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam attack to target terror bases in Pakistan.

At least 15 people were killed, and several others were injured in the Red Fort terror attack caused by a suicide car bomber Dr Umar Un Nabi, on November 10, 2025. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested several others, including three more doctors - Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai, Dr Adeel Ahmed and Dr Shaheen Saeed for their alleged involvement in the blast. The accused allegedly had affiliation to Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

India has shared multiple pieces of concrete evidence linking Pakistan to these attacks in the past, though Pakistan has consistently denied involvement.

About Board of Peace & Members

Chaired by Trump, the board was originally envisioned as a small group of world leaders overseeing the Gaza ceasefire plan. However, the Trump administration’s ambitions have expanded, with invitations extended to dozens of nations and hints at a future role in mediating global conflicts.

A White House official said about 30 countries were expected to join, without providing specifics, while around 50 had been invited.

Countries that have accepted invitations include: Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Morocco, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Countries that have declined to join, at least for now, include: France, Norway, Slovenia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Countries invited but remaining noncommittal include: Cambodia, China, Croatia, Germany, India, Italy, the European Union’s executive arm, Paraguay, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, and Ukraine.