Trump Rules Out US Diesel Export Ban

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump dismissed the prospect of implementing a restriction on US diesel shipments following commitments from European nations to expand fuel availability within the market, asserting that the supplementary volume would assist in lowering energy costs.

Speaking to journalists at the White House prior to his departure on Marine One, Trump noted that he had personally appealed to Europe to increase diesel provisions. “Europe has a lot of diesel, and they're, they're gonna be making a major world contribution, and so are we,” Trump said.

“And we’re not gonna be, uh, doing the export ban. We’re gonna be doing what we’re supposed to do,” he added. Connecting the anticipated rise in supply to the ongoing situation involving Iran, the President expressed confidence that petroleum costs would decline once the conflict concluded.

“We're gonna have a lot of oil very shortly, as soon as Iran ends, which won't be long,” Trump said. “Not gonna be long, and you're gonna have oil go down to the price it was before, maybe even lower than I got it at the beginning.” When questioned subsequently regarding whether a ban on diesel outbound shipments was permanently averted as a result of the European action, Trump clarified that his administration had never planned such a measure.

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“No, we were never gonna do it. I don’t think we ever, but basically, Europe was great because they're putting a lot of diesel oil out there. They have diesel,” he said. The President explained that European territories were positioned to assist due to their elevated consumption and reserves of the fuel commodity.

“They use diesel disproportionately more than most, and they did a great thing,” he said. Characterising the partnership between Washington and European allies as robust, Trump framed the development as a direct outcome of his appeal for augmented market supplies.

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“Oh, we have a very good relationship with Europe, and, uh, they wanted to do it because they have a lot of diesel,” Trump said. “I said, ‘It would be great if you put it out in the market.’” These announcements unfolded against a backdrop where energy availability and pricing have grown intricately linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and ongoing constraints across international petroleum and refined product sectors.

On Friday, the Group of Seven nations concurred on a synchronised release facilitated through the International Energy Agency, totalling 100 million barrels of crude and fuel commodities spanning a four-month duration. The G7 stated that the initiative would commence immediately, featuring a substantial volume of diesel distributed during the opening 20 days.

According to the International Energy Agency, strains on diesel inventories remained notably acute. The organisation observed that while Middle Eastern crude shipments had rebounded substantially, transit channels for refined goods continued to face limitations.