Trump's India Policy Cutting Our Nose To Spite Our Face: US Congresswoman Holds Up Modi-Putin's Car Selfie

New Delhi: The car selfie of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the latter's visit to India last week has recently become a major point of discussion during a hearing on US foreign policy, with Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove holding up the photo to highlight that US President Donald Trump's policies have strained India-US ties, pushing India towards Russia.

Presenting the photo of PM Modi with Russian President Putin during the latter's recent visit to India, US representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove said, “Trump's policies towards India can only be described as cutting our nose to spite our face,” adding that, “Being a coercive partner has a cost. And this poster is worth a thousand words.”

Taking a hit at Trump who had been eyeing the Nobel Peace Prize for allegedly brokering several peace deals with various countries in conflict, Kamlager-Dove argued that the US President's pressure tactics have pushed America's strategic partners closer to their adversaries.

“You do not get a Nobel Peace Prize by driving US strategic partners into the arms of our adversaries,” she said.

Urging the Donald Trump administration to urgently work towards improving the relations between India and the US, Kamlager-Dove said, “We must move with incredible urgency to mitigate the damage that this administration has done to the US-India partnership and return to the cooperation that is essential to US prosperity, security, and global leadership.”

The Congresswoman made these remarks while speaking at the House Foreign Affairs South and Central Asia Subcommittee's hearing titled, 'The U.S.–India Strategic Partnership: Securing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific'.

Speaking at the same hearing, Congressman Ami Bera defended India's latest strategic moves saying that while the country has to coexist with its neighbour China, it understands that its long-term interests lies with the West.

“The ranking member had a picture of Prime Minister Modi with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. That does cause some heartburn for folks in Congress. But it's my assessment that India understands their long-term interests. They have to coexist with China,” Bera said adding that , “But they also understand their long-term interests lie with the West.”

On the high H-1B visa fees levied by the Trump administration, Bera said that it hurts American companies and the President understands that.

“The $100,000 fee on the H-1Bs hurts American companies. I'm glad that I've heard the President at times say, Hey, wait a minute, we need this talent and these relationships,” he said.

Advocating for easy visa norms that might allow Indian scientists and engineers to travel back and forth to the US, Bera said, “I hope we can work together in Congress to come up with a visa that allows Indian scientists to travel back and forth to the United States, as well as US scientists and engineers to move back and forth to India," further emphasising that, "These are not folks who are threats to overstay their visas.”

On India's close ties with Russia, the US House Representative said, “We do have some concerns about India's closeness with Russia, but just based on historic norms, that's to be expected.”

Asking India to play a bigger role in ending the Ukraine-Russia conflict, given its close relation with Russia, Bera said, “What I would like to encourage India to do is that the President sincerely wants to find a cessation to the conflict in Ukraine. India can play a unique role given their lines of communication with the Russians. This is a time for India, which wants to take a bigger role on the global stage, to step up.”