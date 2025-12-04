PM Narendra Modi Returns the Gesture, Rides with Vladimir Putin in The Same Car

When Narendra Modi stepped into a Toyota Fortuner waiting on the tarmac alongside Vladimir Putin, it wasn’t protocol or spectacle shaping the moment — it was a quiet act of reciprocation. The Fortuner, understated compared to the gleaming presidential convoys often associated with state visits, became the setting for a gesture layered with symbolism.

After the world watched Vladimir Putin offer Modi a ride in his limousine at the SCO Summit earlier this year — a moment seen as an unusual show of personal warmth between two leaders — Modi chose to return the courtesy as he welcomed the Russian president to India. (to be updated).

Modi’s decision, however, mirrored the tone Putin had set months earlier, when he had invited the Indian prime minister to join him in his state limousine after a bilateral meeting. At that time, the two leaders spent an extended period conversing inside the vehicle, continuing their discussion even after reaching their destination. For both sides, the optics spoke louder than any formal communiqué: trust, rapport and comfort had reached a level where an informal car ride became a 'diplomatic signal' in itself.

Advertisement

"Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefitted our people, tweeted PM Modi after welcoming the Russian President.

The earlier episode had stirred wide commentary. Putin himself later said there was no grand plan behind the moment — they had simply “got into the car as two friends,” as he described it. The casual phrasing, coming from a leader known for tightly-stage-managed appearances, added weight to the narrative of a genuinely warm personal equation.