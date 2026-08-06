Trump's Marine One Under FAA Probe After Close Call With Passenger Jet Near Washington

Washington: US aviation authorities have launched an investigation after President Donald Trump's Marine One helicopter and a commercial passenger aircraft came closer than permitted near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, prompting scrutiny over a possible breach of air traffic safety protocols.

The incident occurred on Tuesday as Marine One was transporting Trump from the White House to Joint Base Andrews, from where he was scheduled to board Air Force One.

At nearly the same time, an Envoy Air regional jet operating Flight 3742 departed Reagan National Airport, resulting in what the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) described as a "momentary loss of standard separation" between the two aircraft.

Under FAA rules, aircraft operating near airports must maintain at least 1.5 miles of horizontal separation and 500 feet of vertical separation. While officials said the helicopter and passenger jet were not on a collision course, the required separation standards were briefly not met, triggering a formal investigation.

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The FAA is examining why commercial departures were allowed while Marine One was operating in the area. Current protocols, introduced after the deadly 2025 mid-air collision near Reagan National Airport that killed 67 people, generally require commercial air traffic to be halted during presidential helicopter movements.

According to reports, air traffic control recordings indicate there were communication issues between Marine One and controllers, with one controller describing radio transmissions as "broken and unreadable." Authorities are reviewing whether those communication lapses contributed to the incident.

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The White House, however, stressed that President Trump was never in danger. Officials said the helicopter completed its flight safely and that there was no immediate risk of collision.

The Marine Corps and FAA are cooperating with the ongoing investigation, while the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is also reviewing the incident.