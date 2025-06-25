Trump's Massive Meltdown At NYT and CNN Over Destroying Iran's Nuke Facilities

Netherlands: Speaking at the NATO summit in The Hague, President Donald Trump defended his confidence in the Israel-Iran ceasefire, crediting the success to U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Trump Slams CNN and NYT at NATO Summit

US President Donald Trump has slammed CNN for its report suggesting that the US strikes did not destroy nuclear sites in Iran. Trump said CNN, along with The New York Times, teamed up to "demean one of the most successful military strikes in history" and termed it "fake news."

He reiterated his claim that the US has completely destroyed nuclear sites in Iran. According to him, both the media outlets faced backlash from the people.

"It's so, so sad that that whole thing had to go," Trump said of Iran's nuclear facilities while addressing the NATO summit, "but I just want to thank our pilots. You know, they were maligned and treated very bad, demeaned by fake news CNN, which is back there, believe it or not, wasting time, wasting — nobody's watching them. So, they're just wasting a lot of time, wasting my time. And The New York Times, they put out a story that, 'Well, maybe they were hit, but it wasn't bad.' Well, it was so bad that they ended the war. It ended the war."

Trump compared his airstrikes to the nuclear bombings of Japan that ended World War II. "It was so devastating. Actually, if you look at Hiroshima, if you look at Nagasaki, you know, that ended a war too. This ended a war in a different way. But it was so devastating," Trump exclaimed.

Moving back to the media he said, "So what bothered me about these reports, with fake reports put out by The New York Times failing — I call it the failing New York Times, because it's doing terribly. Without me, it would be doing no business at all. But, and by fake news, CNN and 'MSDNC,' all of these terrible people, you know, they have no credibility. You know, when I started, they were at 94% credibility. The media now it's at 16%. And I'm very proud of it because I've exposed it for what it is."

Trump criticized media reports that questioned the scale and effectiveness of the strikes, asserting that the attack was highly destructive. According to him, the airstrikes were so powerful that they obliterated the targeted sites, including underground tunnels. He emphasized that U.S. forces used advanced “bunker busters” and top-tier nuclear equipment, a technology he claimed only the United States possesses. Trump described the operation as a major military victory but noted that it remains an ongoing effort.

CNN and NYT Say US Strikes Fell Short of Destroying Key Targets

CNN and The New York Times have reported that recent U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities failed to fully destroy the core infrastructure, directly contradicting President Donald Trump’s claims of complete obliteration.

The coordinated U.S. strikes targeted Iran’s major nuclear sites Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan causing substantial damage to above-ground assets such as power systems and uranium conversion facilities. However, according to CNN, the attacks did not neutralize Iran’s deeply buried uranium enrichment systems.

Citing U.S. officials, CNN reported that B-2 bombers deployed over a dozen 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs in the assault. While the strikes were intense, much of Iran’s underground nuclear infrastructure reportedly remained intact. CNN also noted that Israeli intelligence, which assessed the impact of its own earlier strikes, confirmed that Fordow sustained less damage than expected. Initial expectations had suggested the joint operations might delay Iran’s nuclear efforts by up to two years, though post-strike assessments now suggest a much shorter delay.

The New York Times corroborated these findings, reporting that key underground buildings survived, pushing back Iran’s nuclear timeline by only a few months, rather than years.

The White House responded forcefully, labeling the media assessments as “flat-out wrong” and suggesting that the leaks were aimed at undermining President Trump’s narrative and casting doubt on the U.S. military’s precision and effectiveness.

Trump Claims NATO Allies Boosted Defense Spending by $700 Billion

U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that NATO allies have collectively increased their defense spending by $700 billion since his administration began pressuring them to meet their financial obligations.

One of the most significant moments in President Donald Trump’s address at the NATO summit in The Hague was his emphatic call for member nations to raise their defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035. The proposed target marks a substantial leap from NATO’s current 2% guideline, a benchmark that many member states already struggle to meet.

Trump justified the demand by citing mounting global threats, particularly in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, which he said require a stronger and more urgent commitment to collective defense.