Trump Says He Won't Apologise to Pope Leo XIV, Calls First American Pontiff 'Very Weak on Crime'

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday refused to apologise to Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff, following his public criticism of the Pope's stance on Iran and domestic issues.

Trump described Pope Leo's positions as "wrong" and suggested that the pontiff would be "unhappy with the result" of his administration's policies, further intensifying political and diplomatic tensions.

"I won't apologise to Pope Leo. I think he's very weak on crime and other things," Trump told reporters at the White House.

He added, “Pope Leo said wrong things. He was very much against what I'm doing with regard to Iran, and you cannot have a nuclear Iran. Pope Leo would not be happy with the end result. You have hundreds of millions of people dead, and it's not going to happen, so I can't. I think he's very weak on crime and other things, so I'm not... I mean, he went public, I'm just responding to Pope Leo, and you know his brother is a big MAGA person and he's a great guy, Louis.”

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These comments came after Trump launched an all-out attack on Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that had he not been elected US President, Pope Leo would not have been appointed following the demise of Pope Francis.

In the post, Trump alleged that Pope Leo was "weak on crime" and "terrible for foreign policy," criticising his calls for peace and dialogue amid ongoing tensions with Iran.

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"Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about 'fear' of the Trump Administration, but doesn't mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID," the post read.

Trump further alleged that the Pope was soft on Iran acquiring nuclear weapons and US military actions in Venezuela.

Defending his own administration's record-low crime numbers and economic performance, the President urged the pontiff to “focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician.”

He added that he preferred the Pope's brother, Louis, stating, “Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn't!” The US President intensified these remarks while speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, asserting, “I don't think he's doing a very good job. He likes crime, I guess... I am not a fan of Pope Leo.”

The public exchange marks a rare and significant strain in relations between the White House and the Vatican, as Pope Leo XIV has consistently voiced concerns over US military interventions and humanitarian issues.

Responding to these provocations on Monday, Pope Leo XIV underscored his commitment to spiritual advocacy over political friction, stating that he has no desire to engage in a confrontation with the US administration.

When questioned by reporters during his flight to Algeria, the Pontiff remarked, “I think that the people who read will be able to draw their own conclusions: I am not a politician, I have no intention of entering into a debate with Donald Trump.” He further asserted his resolve to focus on global harmony, adding, “Rather, let us always seek peace and put an end to wars. I am not afraid of the Trump administration.”

The Pope maintained that his message remains grounded in faith rather than statecraft, warning that the Gospel should not be "abused" for political ends. Emphasising his role as a global advocate, he vowed to continue speaking out against war and promoting multilateral dialogue.

This message of reconciliation is central to his 10-day journey to North Africa, a mission he described as "truly a blessing" and a vital opportunity to build bridges. Highlighting the historical significance of the visit, Leo XIV spoke of St. Augustine, a native of modern-day Algeria, who he believes serves as a vital link in interreligious dialogue. The Pope, who identified himself as "a son of St. Augustine" upon his election last May, is the first Pontiff to visit the saint's homeland.

This initial phase of his third international apostolic journey will focus on fraternity in a nation where the Catholic community is a small minority.