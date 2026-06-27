Trump Says ‘Religion Is Back’ in America, Jokes Believers Would Be ‘Very, Very Rich’ If Faith Were a Stock

Washington, D.C.: President Donald Trump told a gathering of faith leaders and conservative activists on Saturday that religion is experiencing a powerful resurgence across the United States, comparing its rising popularity to a skyrocketing investment.

Speaking at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference, Trump emphasized faith’s central role in American strength and identity.

“Religion is back in our country, bigger and stronger than it has been in many, many years,” he said, drawing applause from the audience.

He went on to deliver a light-hearted quip that drew laughs: “I hate to joke, but if this were a stock, you’d be very rich because it has gone up like a rocket ship over the last year, year and a half.” Trump added that believers would be “very, very rich” if faith could be traded on the market.

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The president tied the trend to broader national renewal, arguing that America is “better than ever before” and that strong faith is essential to sustaining greatness. “To be a great nation... you have to have religion. You have to have it. You have to have faith. You have to have God,” he stated in remarks echoing earlier speeches at events like the National Prayer Breakfast.

Trump pointed to anecdotal evidence of growth, including reports of churches seeing significant increases in attendance and conversions -- in some cases 30%, 50%, or even 70% -- and noted higher participation among younger Americans. He credited a cultural shift, partly linked to his administration’s policies, for helping reverse prior declines in religious engagement.

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The comments come amid ongoing discussions about religious liberty, church-state relations, and the role of faith in public life.