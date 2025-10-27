Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 27 October 2025 at 13:03 IST

Trump Says US, China Are Going To Come Away With Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. and China are set to "come away with" a trade deal, as he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week in South Korea during his Asia tour.

Thomson Reuters
Follow : Google News Icon  
US-China Talks Nearing Agreement For Trump, Xi To Review, US Trade Envoy Says
US-China Talks | Image: Reuters
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. and China are set to "come away with" a trade deal, as he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week in South Korea during his Asia tour.

"I've got a lot of respect for President Xi and I think we're going to come away with a deal", Trump told reporters on Air Force One en route to Japan from Malaysia.

"We have China coming and its going to be very interesting."

Advertisement

Trump added he might sign a final deal on TikTok on Thursday. 

Advertisement

Published By : Gunjan Rajput

Published On: 27 October 2025 at 13:03 IST