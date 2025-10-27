Updated 27 October 2025 at 13:03 IST
Trump Says US, China Are Going To Come Away With Deal
U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. and China are set to "come away with" a trade deal, as he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week in South Korea during his Asia tour.
US-China Talks | Image: Reuters
"I've got a lot of respect for President Xi and I think we're going to come away with a deal", Trump told reporters on Air Force One en route to Japan from Malaysia.
"We have China coming and its going to be very interesting."
Trump added he might sign a final deal on TikTok on Thursday.
