Trump Says US Ready to Provide 'Anything' Nepal Needs As Floods Leave 90 Americans 'Missing'

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said that the United States has offered Nepal "any help that they need" following the devastating flash floods in the country's Rasuwa district, as Washington works to locate American citizens reported missing in the disaster.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of signing an executive order, Trump said the US had spoken with Nepalese leadership and offered assistance following the floods, describing the situation as one that “nobody's ever seen anything quite like that.” "We've called Nepal, and we've offered any help that they need. And we have a very good relationship with Nepal, and that was a brutal... that wasn't just... that was mud and water. It's a mixture that nobody's ever seen anything quite like that, where very powerful, strong, you know, strong, well-built buildings were wiped out like they were toothpicks," Trump said.

"It's a terrible thing. No, we are sending aid, and we've spoken to the leadership, and we let them know anything they want, we'll have," he added. Trump also said that dozens of Americans were in the affected areas and that the US had not yet received a complete list of those affected.

"And there were 50, maybe 60 Americans over there who we haven't gotten the full list yet, but hopefully they're okay. But that looks pretty... that looks like something that people will not be... somebody will be lost, unfortunately," Trump said. According to CNN, the US State Department has said that 90 Americans are 'missing' following the floods in Nepal.

Advertisement

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, speaking to Fox News on Thursday (local time), said the administration's immediate priority was ensuring the safety of US citizens in Nepal. "We've offered our help and our assistance, but of course the first priority for this president and Secretary Rubio will always be Americans. So, we're focusing on rescuing every American that we possibly can, and that effort will continue," Leavitt said.

The US State Department, in a media note issued on Wednesday (local time), said it was closely monitoring the situation and had deployed a disaster response advisor to the region to support response efforts. "The United States extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the devastating flash floods in the Rasuwa district of Nepal. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this disaster," the State Department said.

Advertisement

The department also announced USD 500,000 in assistance through its global award with Catholic Relief Services. The assistance will support emergency shelter, relief items, and water, sanitation and hygiene assistance for communities affected by the floods. "The U.S. Embassy in Kathmandu is working closely with local authorities to locate and assist U.S. citizens in the affected areas," the State Department said.

It urged US citizens in Nepal who require urgent assistance related to the flooding to contact the US Embassy and encouraged Americans in affected areas to monitor local news, follow instructions from local authorities and enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive safety and emergency information.

The remarks come as the death toll in Nepal reaches 389, with 977 people reported to remain missing following the Bhote Koshi flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said in its latest status report released on Thursday.

Of the 977 people reported missing, 517 are foreign nationals, and 127 are Nepali citizens living abroad who had come to Nepal to visit. Meanwhile, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established an Emergency Response Team to coordinate search, rescue, information verification and consular assistance concerning foreign nationals affected by the Rasuwa flash flood.