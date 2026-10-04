Trump Says US Will Decide on Iran, Either the 'Easy Way or Hard Way'

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that Washington will decide on Iran, stating that the outcome would come either the "easy way or the hard way", while asserting that Iran has been "decimated". "We have a decision that I'll make about Iran. Iran's been decimated. So the only question is, it'll either be the easy way or the hard way. We'll have it the easy way or the hard way," Trump said to reporters outside the White House.

Trump's remarks came as he continued to withhold details of his forthcoming actions concerning Iran, while saying that the situation was progressing favourably and that Iran was not doing well. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump, when asked about his upcoming strategy regarding Iran, initially suggested that revealing his plans would generate significant headlines.

"If I told you, you'd have a major story, right? But you'll see. Working out very well. Iran is not doing well," Trump said. The US President did not provide further details about potential administration measures or a timeline for his next steps. Earlier, Trump said that the war with Iran would conclude "very quickly" and forecast a sharp decline in oil prices once the hostilities ended, while describing Tehran as heavily degraded economically and militarily.

Speaking to reporters in Texas, Trump said Iran faced a decisive choice over how the conflict would end. "Iran will very soon be ending one way or the other," Trump said. "It’ll either just say, Look, they have 301 per cent inflation. They have no money; they have no currency. Their military has been defeated, their navy is gone, their air force is gone, everything's gone," he added.

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"And, one way or the other, it’s going to end very quickly. And when that ends, oil prices are going to drop like a rock," the US President further stated. Trump's latest remarks come amid continued US pressure on Iran, with preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear capability remaining a cornerstone of US policy.