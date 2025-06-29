Trump Says 'Very Wealthy' Group Ready to Buy TikTok, Plans Reveal in Two Weeks

Washington: During his presidency, Trump raised national security concerns over TikTok, arguing that the app, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, could give the Chinese government access to U.S. user data. He also accused the platform of enabling surveillance, censorship, and influencing American youth. So far, Trump has made multiple attempts to force ByteDance to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations to American companies.

U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed that a deal to purchase TikTok is back on the table, with a group of “very wealthy people” reportedly lined up as buyers. In an interview aired Sunday on Fox News' “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo,” Trump said he intends to disclose the identities of the group within two weeks.

“We have a buyer for TikTok… I’ll need probably China approval and I think President Xi will probably do it… It’s a group of very wealthy people,” Trump said during the broadcast.

According to Trump, the potential deal would likely require a green light from Beijing, as TikTok is owned by the China-based company ByteDance. He expressed confidence that Chinese President Xi Jinping would ultimately approve the transaction.

Earlier this month, Trump extended a key deadline to September 17, giving ByteDance additional time to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations, in line with a 2024 U.S. law mandating a sale or shutdown of the app in the absence of significant progress.

A separate deal had reportedly been under negotiation earlier this year, which would have moved TikTok’s U.S. operations under a new American-led company. However, that plan stalled after China signaled its disapproval, particularly after Trump reimposed steep tariffs on Chinese imports.

Despite the ongoing legal and political complexities, ByteDance has confirmed ongoing dialogue with U.S. authorities, adding that any final agreement would be subject to Chinese regulatory clearance.