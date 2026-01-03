Republic World
Updated 3 January 2026 at 22:04 IST

1st Picture Captured Venezuela President Maduro Shared By Trump

US President Donald Trump has shared the first picture of captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Nidhi Sinha
1st Picture Venezuela President Maduro After Being Captured By USA
1st Picture Venezuela President Maduro After Being Captured By USA | Image: Truth Social

Caracas: US President Donald Trump has shared the first picture of captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Trump shared the picture on social media platform Truth Social, with the caption, “Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima.”

