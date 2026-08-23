Trump Shares 'New US Territory' Map of Strait of Hormuz, Escalates Iran War Rhetoric

Washington: US President Donald Trump has escalated his rhetoric over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, again sharing a map on social media that labels the waterway as “NEW US Territory”, as tensions with Iran continue to rise and Washington prepares a fresh round of sanctions against Tehran.

Trump’s latest post comes amid an intensifying standoff over control of the crucial maritime passage, through which a major share of global oil and gas shipments traditionally moves. Iran has maintained that the strait remains closed and has warned that Washington must change its approach before normal commercial traffic can resume.

The US president had first shared the same image on August 18, days after saying he could declare the Strait of Hormuz US territory. Speaking at a police academy on Long Island on August 14, Trump said he would “pretty soon” declare the strategic waterway a US territory.

Trump has also claimed that US forces have been working to protect shipping through the waterway, with the latest developments coming as Washington seeks to restore maritime traffic while maintaining pressure on Tehran.

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Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim

Iran has strongly rejected Trump's assertion over the Strait of Hormuz. Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, previously criticised the US president's remarks, arguing that Washington's inability to reopen the waterway contradicted any claim that it could own or control it.

Iran has warned that the strait will remain closed unless the United States changes its policy towards Tehran. The waterway has consequently become the central flashpoint in the broader US-Iran confrontation.

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Rezaei has also threatened retaliation against countries that cooperate with Washington's economic campaign. According to reports, he warned that Iran could target alternative oil-shipping routes outside the Strait of Hormuz if economic pressure intensifies.

Washington Turns to Economic Pressure

Trump's latest statement comes as the United States prepares additional sanctions aimed at squeezing Iran's economy and cutting off revenue from its oil exports.

The measures could have significant consequences for China, which remains one of the biggest buyers of Iranian crude. Iranian oil offers to Chinese buyers have already fallen sharply amid the US blockade, while prices for available Iranian shipments have risen. Chinese refiners that rely heavily on discounted Iranian crude are increasingly looking for supplies from countries such as Brazil and Iraq.

Iran has condemned the planned sanctions and warned that countries supporting Washington's economic measures could face consequences. Tehran's warnings have added another layer to the confrontation, extending the dispute beyond military operations and into global trade and energy markets.

Hormuz Disruption Threatens Global Energy Supplies

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Prolonged disruption to shipping through the passage has already affected crude oil and liquefied natural gas movements.

India and other major energy-importing economies are closely watching developments as any prolonged disruption could increase transportation costs, tighten supplies and put further pressure on global energy prices.

While shipping activity has increased from the extremely low levels seen earlier in the crisis, traffic remains significantly below normal levels. Recent maritime reporting indicated that vessels are beginning to move through the strait in greater numbers, although the security situation remains volatile.

US-Iran Tensions Remain High

Trump's latest “NEW US Territory” post comes at a particularly tense moment in the conflict. Washington has shifted significant attention towards economic pressure, while Tehran continues to reject US demands and insists on its position over the Strait of Hormuz.

The confrontation now carries consequences well beyond the two countries, with the future of one of the world's most important shipping routes directly tied to oil supplies, international trade and the wider global economy.