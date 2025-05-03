Trump Shares Photo of Himself as Pope, Netizens Slam It as ‘Blasphemy’

Washington: US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the Pope, triggering a fresh wave of criticism and mockery online. The post, which appeared on his social media platform, came just days after he jokingly said he’d like to be the next Pope following the death of Pope Francis.

In a recent video interview, Trump was asked who he thought should lead the Catholic Church. Without missing a beat, he said, “I’d like to be Pope. That would be my number one choice.” While the remark drew laughter, it quickly turned serious when Trump added that he had no strong preference, but thought Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, would be a “very good” choice.

The internet, however, reacted in its own unpredictable way. Many users slammed Trump for making light of a religious position, especially at a sensitive time when the Vatican is mourning the death of Pope Francis. Some called the post "blasphemous" and “extremely disrespectful.”

One user wrote, “This is extremely disrespectful and narcissistic. Republicans really voted for that.” Another said, “This is an insult to the Catholic faith. Sad thing is he got lots of votes from them.”