Trump Signs Order Threatening Tariffs On Countries Doing Business With Iran

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order reaffirming the national emergency with respect to Iran and establishing a mechanism to impose additional tariffs on countries that continue to do business with Tehran, the White House said.

Under the order, beginning on its effective date, the United States may impose an additional ad valorem duty-for example, up to 25 per cent- on goods imported into the US from any country that directly or indirectly purchases, imports, or otherwise acquires goods or services from Iran. The move is aimed at protecting US national security, foreign policy and economic interests.

The White House said the order establishes a system that allows Washington to levy tariffs on imports from countries maintaining economic ties with Iran, while giving the president authority to modify the measures if circumstances change in response to retaliation. or if Iran or an affected country takes "significant steps" to align with the United States on national security, foreign policy, and economic matters.

The executive order authorises the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative to take all necessary actions, including issuing rules and guidance, to implement the tariff system and related measures.

Advertisement

According to the White House, the action is part of a broader effort to counter what it described as Iran's "malign influence," including Tehran's pursuit of nuclear capabilities, support for terrorism, ballistic missile development and regional destabilisation.

The administration accused Iran of backing proxy militant groups across the Middle East, repressing its own population, and diverting resources toward nuclear and missile programmes instead of domestic needs.

Advertisement

The White House said these actions constitute an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States, its allies and interests, requiring a sustained and intensified response.

The order builds on President Trump's long-standing hardline approach toward Iran. During his first term, Trump withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, reinstated "maximum pressure" sanctions and designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation. After returning to the office, Trump restored maximum pressure policies to deny Iran any path to a nuclear weapon.

The White House also pointed to recent US military and diplomatic actions, including operations targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure and the deployment of additional US forces to the region, aimed at pressuring Tehran to negotiate a deal that would permanently block its nuclear ambitions.

Separately, the US government issued a security alert for Iran, warning of heightened security measures, internet disruptions, flight cancellations, and nationwide restrictions on communications. The advisory urged US citizens to leave Iran immediately if it is safe to do so, avoid demonstrations, maintain a low profile and prepare for prolonged disruptions.