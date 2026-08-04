Trump Skips Pakistan's Name As Mediator in Iran Peace Talks, Credits Gulf Allies

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday highlighted the role of several key regional partners in restarting negotiations aimed at ending the months-long conflict with Iran, but notably left Pakistan out of his public remarks naming mediators and supporters of the diplomatic effort.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said talks were already underway and described the moment as a “last chance” for Tehran to reach a workable agreement that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and address outstanding nuclear concerns. He emphasized that the discussions were proceeding “at the request of Iran, backed by Saudi Arabia, backed by UAE and backed by Qatar in particular, but others also.”

The president’s latest comments mark a shift in emphasis. Earlier this year, Pakistan played a highly visible mediating role in brokering an initial ceasefire in April and hosting high-level talks in Islamabad. Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, received public praise from Trump at the time for their efforts to pull the sides back from the brink.

In recent statements, however, Trump has focused more heavily on Gulf Arab states. He credited leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates with urging him to pause planned large-scale military action over the weekend, creating space for the renewed diplomatic track. Iranian officials, for their part, have publicly downplayed or denied direct negotiations with Washington, insisting that current contacts center on practical arrangements with Oman regarding maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Trump’s decision to spotlight specific Gulf partners while not mentioning Pakistan by name in his latest remarks has drawn attention in diplomatic circles, especially given Islamabad’s earlier central involvement.

The White House has not clarified whether the omission reflects a change in preferred intermediaries or simply a selective emphasis on the latest requests that influenced Trump’s decision to hold off on strikes. Talks remain fluid, with both sides signaling cautious openness to progress on limited issues such as safe navigation while larger questions of a comprehensive settlement stay unresolved.