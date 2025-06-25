Trump Blasts ‘Fake News’ Reports Questioning Iran Strike, Says Nuclear Sites ‘Completely Destroyed’ After B2 Bombing

Washington: US President Donald Trump has strongly criticised media outlets like CNN and The New York Times for questioning the success of recent US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Calling the reports “fake news,” Trump claimed that the strikes had completely destroyed Iran’s nuclear sites.

“CNN, together with the failing New York Times, have teamed up in an attempt to demean one of the most successful military strikes in history. The nuclear sites in Iran are completely destroyed!” Trump said in his Truth Social Post.

His comments came after CNN reported that, according to a classified assessment by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the strikes had only delayed Iran’s nuclear program by a few months. The report, which also quoted sources from US Central Command, said Iran’s enriched uranium and most of its centrifuges were still intact directly challenging public claims made by Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

In response, the White House dismissed the report and questioned its credibility. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told CNN that the leaked intelligence report was “flat-out wrong.” She said it was leaked by “an anonymous, low-level loser” from the intelligence community, and accused the media of trying to create doubt about the operation.

“This alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program,” she said. “Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000-pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration.”

Trump Asked CNN to ‘Apologise’ to B2 Bomber Pilots

Earlier, while leaving for the NATO summit, Trump had also slammed CNN directly over their coverage of the B-2 bomber raid. Speaking to reporters, he said, “CNN all time they wanna say maybe it wasn't as demolished as we thought and I think CNN should apologise to the pilot of the B2.”