'No Exemptions!': Trump Slaps 50% Tariffs On Nations Supplying Weapons To Iran
US President Donald Trump has slapped 50% Tariffs on nations supplying weapons to Iran.
- World News
- 1 min read
Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has slapped 50% Tariffs on nations supplying weapons to Iran. In a post on Truth Social, the President said, “A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions!”
This comes just hours after Iran and the United States of America agreed to a two-week ceasefire.
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