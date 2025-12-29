Trump Spotted With 'Visible Makeup Patch' on Hand, Fueling Health Speculation After Zelenskyy Meet

Washington: United States President Donald Trump has again sparked the speculation regarding his health, as he appeared with a visible patch of makeup on the back of his right hand during a meeting with Ukraine President Zelenskyy today.

Images and videos of the President's hand have gone viral, prompting questions about his health and fuelling rumours across social media and news platforms. The makeup, lighter than Trump’s usual skin tone, caught the public eye and quickly became a talking point on social media.

This is not the first time the president has been spotted with make-up on his hand to cover up bruises multiple times.

Visible Patch on Trump's Hand

Bandages & Bruises on Trump's Hands

Earlier, he appeared with bandages on the back of his right hand during multiple public engagements in recent times.

The White House has responded to the speculation, saying that the bandages are not linked to any serious medical issue. Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said, "The President is literally constantly shaking hands. The Oval Office is like a grand central terminal. He is meeting with more people than you know about."

She added that President Trump takes daily aspirin, a blood thinner that can make bruises more prominent and slower to heal. She said, “He’s also on a daily aspirin regimen, which is something his physical examinations has said in the past as well, which can contribute to the bruise that you see.”

The explanation comes amid heightened scrutiny of Trump’s health. The president, who is 79 years old, has previously faced questions over visible bruising on his hands during past public appearances as well. Earlier also, the White House attributed the marks to routine activities and medication rather than any underlying health condition.

Trump says US and Ukraine 'a lot closer' on peace deal

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago, discussing a possible Ukraine peace deal, following which Trump insisted Russia and Ukraine are "closer than ever" to an agreement but acknowledged negotiations could still break down. said on Sunday that he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy were "getting a lot closer, maybe very close" to an agreement to end the war in Ukraine, while acknowledging that the fate of the Donbas region remains a key unresolved issue.

The two leaders spoke at a joint news conference after meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Sunday afternoon. Both leaders reported progress on two of the most contentious issues in peace talks - security guarantees for Ukraine and the division of eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region that Russia has sought to capture.

Before meeting Zelenskyy, Trump had a one-hour-and-15-minute-long telephonic conversation with Putin, which he later called "very productive".