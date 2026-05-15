'Trump' Spray-Painted: Historic Black Cemetery In Florida Vandalized with Political Slurs, 17 Gravesites Damaged

Florida: Police in Florida are investigating vandalism at a historic, predominantly African American cemetery where 17 ​gravesites were damaged, with headstones knocked down and "Trump" and "DeSantis" spray-painted in ‌red letters on tombs, referring to the U.S. politicians, Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Detectives believe the incident in Palmetto, a town around 31 miles (50 km) south of Tampa on Florida's ​west coast, occurred within the past few weeks. No arrests have been ​made and the investigation continues, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said ⁠in a statement on Tuesday.

Glenn Searls, 77, said on Wednesday he felt "extreme anger" ​at the vandalism at the Old Memphis Cemetery, where members of his family, and ​others he knows, are buried.

"When you look and you see 'DeSantis' and 'Trump' spray-painted on a vault, it makes you wonder if it's politically motivated, and I tend to believe it is," Searls ​said of damage to the cemetery established in 1904 for Black residents of ​Palmetto's Memphis neighborhood.

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U.S. President Donald Trump has a history of sharing racist rhetoric and his administration has ‌dismantled ⁠diversity, equity and inclusion policies. The vandalism occurred in a polarized political climate ahead of the November midterm elections. Race has emerged as an issue as Republican-led southern states embark on a redistricting spree likely to strip Black Democrats of their seats.

“Anyone ​who engages in this ​disgusting behavior must ⁠be condemned in the harshest terms possible," White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement on the vandalism.

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The office ​of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, did not immediately ​respond to ⁠a request for comment. Edrena Love Freeman said on Wednesday she checked on her father's gravestone and found it had been moved.