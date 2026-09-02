‘Trump Strait’? Donald Trump Pitches Renaming Strait of Hormuz After Himself Amid Iran Conflict

Washington: US President Donald Trump has floated an unusual idea amid the escalating conflict with Iran, renaming the strategically important Strait of Hormuz after himself.

Trump asked whether the waterway should be renamed the "Trump Strait" in a tweet on his social media site on Wednesday, alleging that the US now controls the strategically important passage.

The statement comes as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalate, with Trump constantly claiming that Iran has lost control of the waterway. However, the Strait of Hormuz is not a US territory. The international marine passage connects Iran and Oman and is critical to the transportation of global energy supplies.

‘Should we change the name Hormuz Strait?’ Trump asks

Trump directly put the idea to his followers, asking: “Now that we have it under USA control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT???"

Advertisement

He suggested that the proposed name would be “hotter" than ever before and signed off the post as “President DONALD J. TRUMP".

Trump's words come in the context of his previous efforts to propose alternate names for important geographical monuments. His current proposal has also sparked interest because the Strait of Hormuz is still a globally recognised waterway that is not under US territorial jurisdiction.

Advertisement

The US President declared on Tuesday that Washington had "almost total control" over the Strait of Hormuz. He also stated that Iran's economy was "totally collapsing" as the tension between the two countries escalated.

From ‘Trump Strait’ to ‘Lake America’

Trump's new naming recommendation isn't the first time he's proposed a different name for a prominent geographical monument. His poor relationship with Canada has included frequent economic and sovereignty issues, as well as his proposal that Canada become the 51st state of the United States. Trump referred to Lake Ontario as "Lake America" in a Truth Social post earlier this year. Despite Trump's statement, the lake is still known internationally as Lake Ontario.

Trump says he is not forcing Iran back to talks

Trump has also rejected reports that he is attempting to push Iran into negotiations. In another Truth Social post, he said he was not interested in forcing Tehran back to the negotiating table and dismissed a report by ABC News. "I'm not trying to force Iran to the bargaining table, as per media reports. I couldn't care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement. I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing. They are just playing out the inevitable, he said.

He also urged Iranians to challenge their government, asking, “When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?”

Meanwhile, the conflict continued to escalate on the ground. Missile strikes were reported near the southwestern Iranian cities of Ahvaz and Aghajari, according to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB.