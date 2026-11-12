Trump Threatens Mexico With Doubled Tariffs as Nearly 2,000 Migrants Head Towards US Border

Washington DC, US: Nearly 2,000 migrants from Central and South America are heading towards the US southern border following the Democrats' gains in the midterm elections, with US President Donald Trump threatening to immediately double tariffs on Mexico if it fails to stop the caravan from reaching American territory.

In a post on Truth Social on Thursday (local time), Trump linked the formation of new migrant caravans to the Republicans' performance in the midterm elections, claiming that the movement was taking place following the party's electoral losses.

He said, "Here we go again! With the perceived loss by the Republicans in the Midterms - I was not on the ballot- the invasion of our Country is taking place again. Huge caravans are forming and beginning their illegal march through Mexico. Many of the people in these Caravans are those that various countries don’t want - “Send them to America,” they say - But they will not be accepted!

He warned, "Mexico must stop them now, and if they do not do so, the Tariffs on Mexico will be immediately doubled. Mexico, the Governor of Texas, the very liberal new Governor of Texas, our great Border Patrol & ICE, have been so informed. There will be no leniency! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Advertisement

Fox News reported that migrants travelling with the caravan expected the Democrats to welcome them and provide opportunities to build new lives in the United States.

One migrant told Fox News, "We are seeing it this way because we know that the Democrats are not going to let a point as big as the Latino vote be lost. And I think they are going to give us the opportunity to reach our new homes and our new opportunities."

Advertisement

The developments come as the Democrats' midterm gains are expected to have implications for immigration enforcement, including legal challenges to state-level measures targeting illegal immigration.

According to Fox News, Democratic state attorneys general-elect could withdraw legal defences of certain Republican-backed immigration laws after taking office, potentially affecting ongoing court proceedings.

In Texas, Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson could drop the state's defence of SB4, a Republican-backed law that allows state authorities to arrest and prosecute people suspected of illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

The New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the law to take effect in April while a legal challenge against it proceeds.

However, current Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will remain in office until Johnson is sworn in on January 1, 2027. Paxton had opted not to seek re-election to the post while pursuing an unsuccessful Senate bid.

Meanwhile, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier criticised Democratic efforts to loosen immigration enforcement, defending the state's existing approach.

"I don't think we can entertain amnesty in a conversation," Uthmeier told "The Will Cain Show" on Wednesday evening (local time), as reported by Fox News.

"We have to be a country focused on the rule of law. In Florida we've deported a record number, tens of thousands of criminal illegal aliens, child predators, murderers, people who have committed violent crimes, and we're at an all-time crime low. We're safer than ever after shutting down the border," he added.

In another legal development, the US Supreme Court is weighing whether to take up Iowa's appeal of a ruling blocking a state law that would allow officials to arrest and prosecute people residing in the country illegally.