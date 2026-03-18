Updated 18 March 2026 at 17:56 IST
Trump Threatens To 'Finish off What's Left Of Iran', Targets 'Non-Responsive' Allies
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to “finish off" what is left of Iranian “terror" state.
- World News
- 1 min read
Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to “finish off" what is left of Iranian “terror" state. The President also targeted allies of America who are “non-responsive” amidst the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran.
In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump wrote, “I wonder what would happen if we “finished off” what’s left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for the so called “Straight?” That would get some of our non-responsive “Allies” in gear, and fast!!!"
NATO’s ‘Foolish' Mistake
Trump's fresh attack on “non-responsive" allies comes a day after he accused NATO allies of making a “foolish mistake" by not helping USA secure the Strait of Hormuz.
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Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 18 March 2026 at 17:41 IST