Trump Threatens To 'Finish off What's Left Of Iran', Targets 'Non-Responsive' Allies

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to “finish off" what is left of Iranian “terror" state. The President also targeted allies of America who are “non-responsive” amidst the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump wrote, “I wonder what would happen if we “finished off” what’s left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for the so called “Straight?” That would get some of our non-responsive “Allies” in gear, and fast!!!"