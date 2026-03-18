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  • Trump Threatens To 'Finish off What's Left Of Iran', Targets 'Non-Responsive' Allies

Updated 18 March 2026 at 17:56 IST

Trump Threatens To 'Finish off What's Left Of Iran', Targets 'Non-Responsive' Allies

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to “finish off" what is left of Iranian “terror" state.

Nidhi Sinha
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Trump Threatens To 'Finish off What's Left Of Iran', Targets 'Non-Responsive' Allies
Trump Threatens To 'Finish off What's Left Of Iran', Targets 'Non-Responsive' Allies | Image: AP

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to “finish off" what is left of Iranian “terror" state. The President also targeted allies of America who are “non-responsive” amidst the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump wrote, “I wonder what would happen if we “finished off” what’s left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for the so called “Straight?” That would get some of our non-responsive “Allies” in gear, and fast!!!"

NATO’s ‘Foolish' Mistake

Trump's fresh attack on “non-responsive" allies comes a day after he accused NATO allies of making a “foolish mistake" by not helping USA secure the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read- Iranian Intelligence Minister ​Esmail Khatib Killed In Overnight Strike: Israel

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Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 18 March 2026 at 17:41 IST