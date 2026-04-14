Trump Tips DoorDash Delivery Agent USD 100, Post 'No Tax on Tips Policy'

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Monday received a DoorDash order from Sharon Simmons, where she talked about Trump's 'no tax on tips policy' and how it benefited her. In a light-hearted moment, a reporter asked Simmons if the White House was a good tipper. To which, Trump immediately fished out a USD 100 note, and Simmons looked impressed!

"Ma'am, may we know your name, please? Have you delivered to the White House before?" a reporter asked.

"I have not. My name is Sharon Simmons," she answered.

"And are the White House good tippers, do you know?" the reporter asked. Before she could answer, Trump tipped her. Simmons looked elated and said, "Yes, very. Thank you!"

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Continuing his talks with the reporters, Trump said that the Democrats' policy was no good.

"Well, it's a very serious charge against them and the Democrats. They cheat. They can't get elected with their policy, so their policy's no good. They want to have—I mean open borders. They want to have men playing in women's sports," he said.

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Trump then turned to Simmons and asked, "Do you think that men should play in women's sports?"

"I really don't have an opinion on that," she answered.

"You don't? I'll bet you do," Trump said.

Simmons then subtly hinted, "No, I'm here about no tax on tips."

"Okay," Trump responded.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke of the food delivery in a post on X. She said, "President Trump just received a McDonald's delivery order from a DoorDash driver outside the Oval Office! Thanks to President Trump signing No Tax on Tips into law, Sharon is using the $11,000 in tips that she made last year to support her family."