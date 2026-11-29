Washington DC: US President Donald Trump will travel to Phoenix, Arizona, on December 4 to break ground on the latest expansion of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) semiconductor manufacturing hub, a project expected to generate more than 21,000 jobs, Fox News reported.

The expansion marks the fifth phase of TSMC’s Arizona facility and is part of the company’s broader USD 265 billion investment in the United States to expand domestic semiconductor manufacturing capacity amid growing demand for advanced chips driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

The Phoenix facility manufactures logic chips for major technology companies, including Nvidia, Apple, AMD, Broadcom and Qualcomm. According to a White House spokesperson, Trump will deliver remarks celebrating the addition of a south campus, which currently employs between 12,000 and 15,000 construction workers.

The federal government expects the project to employ another 40,000 unique advanced technology construction and trade workers over the next four years. The Trump administration projects that the completed expansion will generate more than 10,000 direct jobs and another 11,000 indirect positions in the surrounding community, Fox News reported.

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Trump’s visit will come a day after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to testify before the Senate Banking Committee regarding his alleged relationship with a suspected Chinese spy and US export controls on AI chips. Nvidia has not confirmed whether Huang, who has maintained a close relationship with Trump during his second term, will accompany the US President during the visit. Trump had pushed for Huang’s reinstatement.

TSMC first announced an investment of USD 12 billion to establish a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Phoenix in May 2020, with construction beginning in April 2021. Following the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act under former US President Joe Biden, the company increased its planned investment to USD 40 billion and indicated that it would manufacture more advanced chips at the Arizona facility.

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In November 2024, shortly before Trump took office, the US Department of Commerce finalised USD 6.6 billion in direct grants under the CHIPS Act, along with up to USD 5 billion in low-cost federal loans, to support TSMC’s expanded USD 65 billion commitment to a three-fabrication-plant complex.

Since Trump's return to the White House, TSMC has pledged an additional USD 200 billion in US semiconductor manufacturing investments, taking its total planned investment to USD 265 billion across 12 proposed semiconductor and advanced packaging facilities at the site, according to Fox News.

In July, following the announcement of the latest USD 100 billion investment addition, Democratic Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs said the expansion would establish the state as “the nation’s epicenter for advanced semiconductor manufacturing and innovation.” “With America’s most advanced chip-making technologies, world-class education partners and a fast-growing workforce, Arizona is poised to lead the future of AI and next-generation technologies. I’m grateful to TSMC, and all our partners for making this transformational moment possible,” Hobbs said at the time.