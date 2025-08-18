Trump To Lead Movement To Get Rid Of Mail-in-Ballots And 'Highly Inaccurate', 'Very Expensive', Voting Machines

United States President Donald Trump on Monday announced that he will lead a movement to eliminate mail-in ballots and what he described as "highly inaccurate" and "very expensive" voting machines.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump stated, "I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly 'Inaccurate,' Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES, which cost ten times more than accurate and sophisticated watermark paper, which is faster and leaves NO DOUBT, at the end of the evening, as to who WON and who LOST the Election."

Trump claimed that his efforts would restore honesty and transparency to the electoral system. He also anticipated opposition from Democrats.

"We are now the only country in the world that uses mail-in voting. All others abandoned it because of the MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD encountered. WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He criticized Democrats for their radical left policies and called mail-in ballots a scam.

"Remember, the states are merely an 'agent' for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating votes. They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, directs them to do FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY. With their HORRIBLE Radical Left policies, like open borders, men playing in women’s sports, transgender issues, and 'WOKE' ideology for everyone, and so much more, Democrats are virtually unelectable without using this completely disproven Mail-In SCAM," Trump said.

Trump vowed to fight relentlessly to bring transparency and integrity to the electoral system, emphasizing that mail-in ballots must be rejected.

"ELECTIONS CAN NEVER BE HONEST WITH MAIL-IN BALLOTS/VOTING, and everybody, IN PARTICULAR THE DEMOCRATS, KNOWS THIS. I, AND THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, WILL FIGHT LIKE HELL TO BRING HONESTY AND INTEGRITY BACK TO OUR ELECTIONS. THE MAIL-IN BALLOT HOAX, USING VOTING MACHINES THAT ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER, MUST END, NOW!!!" he posted in capital letters on Truth Social.