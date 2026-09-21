Trump to Meet Mayor Zohran Mamdani Ahead of UNGA High-Level Week in NYC

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani in New York on Monday (local time), ahead of the 81st United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week.

According to the White House's daily guidance and press schedule for Monday, Trump will meet Mamdani at 4:10 pm (local time) at Gracie Mansion. The meeting is listed as closed press.

The White House schedule also lists a meeting between Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron at 5:35 pm (local time) in New York, followed by a Republican National Committee (RNC) reception and a MAGA Inc. dinner.

On Tuesday (local time), Trump is also set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York as the United States pushes efforts to secure de-escalation between Russia and Ukraine, with the two leaders expected to discuss steps towards reducing hostilities and reviving negotiations.

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According to Axios, Ukrainian chief negotiator Rustem Umerov, who also heads Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, has been working with White House envoys to arrange the talks.

The US President's upcoming meetings come at a time as world leaders prepare to gather at the UN headquarters for the annual high-level General Debate, scheduled from September 22 to 28.

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The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is being held under the theme “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.” Bangladesh's Khalilur Rahman is presiding over the session.

The General Assembly will bring together presidents, prime ministers and senior representatives from all 193 UN member states, who will outline their priorities and positions on major international issues.

Earlier, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for hope and continued efforts towards a better world as he prepares to attend his last UN General Assembly (UNGA) as UN chief.

In a post on X, Guterres said, “As I prepare for my last UNGA as @UN Secretary-General, I've been reflecting on the global challenges people face. In these difficult times, we have to choose to be hopeful, not hopeless. We cannot give up fighting for a better world for all - now more than ever.”

According to the United Nations, the 81st session will focus on revitalising global cooperation, advancing the Sustainable Development Goals and promoting collective action for peace, dignity and equality.

From the Indian side, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to participate and deliver an address.

The UN General Assembly's high-level week will also feature discussions on global conflicts, development, climate change, humanitarian challenges and other pressing international issues.